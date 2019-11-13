Speed Plastics to exhibit at MEDICA 2019

Speed Plastics, A UK design and manufacturing company, who specialise in creating bespoke, innovative plastic solutions for healthcare companies, will be exhibiting at MEDICA 2019.

MEDICA is attended by 132,000 specialist visitors from over 120 countries, taking place from the 18 – 21 November 2019 at the Messe Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany.

The company says it is experts in using thermoplastics and are proud to manufacture a range of state-of-art products on behalf of customers.

The expert engineers transform ideas into commercial products that are ready for sale using a wide range of manufacturing techniques, including ultrasonic welding, CNC machine cutting, tool making, sewing, injection moulding, and screen-printing.

Based in Chesterfield and with 30 years’ experience in plastic welding, Speed Plastics is a proud partner to a number of UK healthcare companies, working as an extension to their in-house capabilities.

The company works with PVC, polyurethane film, polyester and polyurethane-coated textiles, creating bespoke engineering solutions used by patients globally every day.

Jane Collyer, Operations Director, said: “We believe anyone can make a product, but what sets us aside from our competitors is that we truly understand our customers’ needs and treat each one as a valued business partner.”

“This commitment has created our wealth of experience across multiple sectors including healthcare, defence and survival, aviation, automotive, and marine. We will be at MEDICA 2019 and would be delighted to speak to UK companies about their design and manufacturing needs.”