ABB wins national award for diverse training course portfolio

ABB has won the Contribution to Skills and Training at the annual Motion Control Industry awards, held in Birmingham in May.

The prize recognises ABB’s commitment to helping industries to tackle their biggest challenges, from cutting energy consumption and CO2 emissions to reducing the millions of litres of clean drinking water lost through sewage.

ABB offers more than 30 courses, several of which are continuous professional development accredited.

Targeting end users, contractors, consultants, machine builders, and OEMs, the courses aim to improve engineering expertise, tackle technical challenges, and improve operational knowledge of applying variable speed drives and motors.

ABB’s courses have upskilled thousands of engineers, managers, and apprentices from a diverse range of industries.

Trainees can choose between eLearning, sessions at a site of their choice, or course at ABB’s bespoke training school in Leicestershire.

Courses are also delivered by the ABB authorised value provider network, a group of independent companies authorised by ABB and located through the UK and Ireland.