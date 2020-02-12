Abbey Logistics awarded a bulk polymer distribution contract by INEOS Olefins & Polymers UK

Abbey Logistics will take responsibility for transport planning and delivery services for INEOS Olefins and Polymers (INEOS O&P).

Polymer product will be loaded at INEOS O&P UK’s dedicated facility in Grangemouth for delivery by road to several of their customers within the UK.

Over the last three years bulk polymer transport has been a growing area for Abbey Logistics with a number of significant contract awards. The company has also invested in added value services to provide customers with solutions that fit their distribution models.

Recent developments include increased space at Abbey’s warehousing facility close to Liverpool Port, and reformatting services where Abbey takes delivery of either bag in box containers or bulk bags before reformatting into bulk tankers for onward distribution through their own network.

Abbey’s Business Development Director Mike Ellis said: “Similar to food grade products, polymers require strict handling procedures to be in place to ensure product integrity and no contamination. Abbey’s long and successful background in food grade logistics enables us to control the strict standards of hygiene required for transporting polymer products for our customers.”

“We’re delighted INEOS Olefins and Polymers UK chose Abbey Logistics to support their business at Grangemouth.”