Aberdeenshire Council introduces one-year polystyrene recycling trial

Aberdeenshire Council is to offer a polystyrene recycling trial at three of its Household Recycling Centres (HRCs).

Beginning on February 1, 2020, the council has signed a contract with Styropack for a one-year pilot of the recycling service.

New bins are being designated for polystyrene within the three participating HRCs at Banchory, Portlethen and Stonehaven

The centres will be accepting Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) only, which includes all polystyrene packing materials such as shape-moulded packaging, blocks and planks of fill materials, packing boxes and packaging balls.

Any polystyrene containers contaminated with food, takeaway packaging, biodegradable or compostable packing chips, or Styrofoam cups, will not be accepted.

Since June 2019, the council has also been running a one-year recycling trial of rigid plastics at the Ellon and Peterhead facilities.

Ros Baxter, Aberdeenshire Council’s Waste Manager, said: “Both the polystyrene and rigid plastic pilots will provide key data that will help shape the services we provide to the public.”

“We’re continually seeking opportunities to recycle new materials and divert waste from the landfill. The polystyrene trial is a positive step towards increasing our recycling rate in Aberdeenshire.”

The polystyrene recycling trial is part of the wider Waste Strategy which was approved by councillors in 2019. The strategy aims to improve waste and recycling services in Aberdeenshire, including the network of HRCs.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services, Cllr Peter Argyle, said: “The polystyrene recycling trial reflects the council’s continued efforts to boost recycling rates in Aberdeenshire. If the outcome is positive, this trial could lead to a long-term solution for polystyrene disposal in Aberdeenshire.”

Vice-chair Cllr John Cox added: “Aberdeenshire residents regularly enquire about polystyrene recycling. This trial aims to meet those demands and create a more efficient recycling service.”