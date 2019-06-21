Abriso NV completes purchase of Airpack and Jiffy Companies

Abriso NV has today completed the purchase of the Airpack, Jiffy, and TAP Telion companies across Europe.

Abriso specialises in the extrusion of PE and PS foam and bubble wrap film for the packaging and construction industry.

Airpack, better known under the Jiffy Packaging label, is based in Italy and is also active in the extrusion of PE and PP products from packaging and construction applications.

Jan Dejonge, CEO of Abriso, said: “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Airpack. We are excited by the opportunities that this combination will give to enhance our offering to our clients across Europe, in terms of product range and customer service.”

“The combination of the geographic locations and the state-of-the-art technologies will provide a strong basis for further improvements in effectively responding to future customer needs.”