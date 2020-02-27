Accraply announces new innovation and manufacturing centre in the UK

Accraply has announced the creation of a new innovation and manufacturing centre in Irlam, Greater Manchester.

Accraply is part of Barry-Wehmiller and is a leader in the design, manufacture, and support of automated label-application systems, as well as converting and finishing equipment for the shrink sleeve and flexible packaging markets.

The new Manchester facility brings together three well-respected British brands, Harland, Graham, and Sleevit, with their associated self-adhesive and shrink sleeve labelling technologies, into one centre of excellence, enabling shared innovation and manufacturing efficiencies.

By summer of 2020, the 46,000 square foot facility will house engineering, manufacturing, and all related support functions, as well as acting as the support hub for Accraply’s sales and service network across the EMEA region.

Séamus Lafferty, President of Accraply, said: “Accraply’s investment in a larger, modern facility provides a strong foundation from which to grow and serve our expanding global customer base.”

“It will provide our team members with a state-of-the-art facility and serve as an excellent location to showcase our expanding range of labelling and sleeving solutions.”