ACE Products & Consulting appoints International Marketing Partner

ACE Products & Consulting LLC, OH has announced the company is appointing UK-based Rubber Heart as its dedicated international marketing, PR and sales partner.

ACE has a growing reputation as one of the most innovative testing and R&D laboratories for the rubber and silicone industries and has recently expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of GEOAnalytical and upgrade of its rheology lab with the addition of Alpha Technologies Premier equipment.

ACE offers services to an increasing global customer base from its testing facility, a 22,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art, ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory in Ravenna, Ohio where its experienced team of scientists, engineers and technicians provide fast turnaround times and cost-effective services to its clients.

“We have been working with Rubber Heart for several months now and are pleased to have already seen the impact of its marketing activities that are opening up new business opportunities and partnerships for ACE internationally” said Erick Sharp, ACE President & CEO.

“Rubber Heart shares our passion for our industry. Our common values to provide world class service and innovation while having a whole lot of fun is the key synergy in the partnership. I admire the influence David and Gail provide to the rubber industry over the years. I am thrilled to expand our partnership with Rubber Heart.”

“Rubber Heart is so pleased to be working with one of the best in our industry. We greatly admire Erick and his team’s innovative technology and services that they have brought to the rubber and silicone markets, as well as the company’s commitment to build strong and trusting relationships with its customers,” said Gail Reader, Co-Director, Rubber Heart.

“We also love Erick’s vision for his company that is not just about driving business forward but is also full of ambition to progress research and education that will inspire the next generation of elastomer specialists.”