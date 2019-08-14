Active Centres bring sustainable swimwear to South Gloucestershire with the help of Zoggs

Sustainable swimwear has arrived at the Active Lifestyle Centres in South Gloucestershire due to a partnership with Australian swimwear brand Zoggs whose Ecolast swimwear and accessories are made from a range of recycled materials.

Forty percent of Zoggs’ spring-summer 2019 swimwear has been made from waste recovered from the ocean and landfill.

The plastic in the brand’s goggle packaging has been reduced by 57 per cent, with all packaging to be 100 per cent sustainable by 2020.

Furthermore 80 per cent of all packaging will include disposal or recovery labels and 10 per cent of profits will be donated by Zoggs to the Healthy Seas Initiative.

The partnership is the latest move by Circadian Trust, the not-for profit organisation that operates Active Lifestyle Centres, to maximise the company’s environmental credentials and follows several other green initiatives, including rainwater harvesting, the use of solar voltaic cells, and LED lighting.

Jo Bond, Head of Sphere Leisure at Circadian Trust, said: “As an organisation, Circadian is committed to reducing its environmental footprint in whatever way we can, so we are very pleased to be able to offer our customers a range of sustainable swimwear. It seems very appropriate that our swimmers are actively helping to clean up water as well as enjoying swimming in it.”