Ad-Vance Engineering achieves global supplier status

Ad-Vance Engineering has been appointed as a global supplier to one of the world’s leading automotive component manufacturers, based in Canada.

The appointment follows a rigorous vetting process and stems from Ad-Vance Engineering’s ongoing supplier relationship with the manufacturer’s UK subsidiary, to whom it has supplied moulds, jigs, and fixtures for five years.

Achieving global supplier status not only reflects Ad-Vance’s skills in tool mould manufacturing but confirms its ability to supply fixtures for post moulding machining operations to the top automotive brands.

Roger Vance, Managing Director of Ad-Vance, said: “This is a significant endorsement for the skillset and extensive R&D work undertaken by the Ad-Vance Engineering team, all of which is underpinned by our ‘Precision Through Everything’ standard.”

“Our solutions-driven approach has proved pivotal to our customers who need tool manufacturers who can partner with them from design stage and have the expertise to create innovative moulds which support and enhance their NPD."

“Adding value to the manufacturing process in this way has set us apart from the competition and has helped us achieve global status with this high-profile international manufacturer.”