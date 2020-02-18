Ad-Vance Engineering shortlisted for finals of local business award

Leading tool manufacturer Ad-Vance Engineering has been shortlisted for the finals of a high-profile local business award.

The Northern Ireland-based company has been shortlisted in the Manufacturing Excellence and Innovation Business Awards by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Ad-Vance will now go on to compete against a range of other businesses in the final on 6th March.

Roger Vance, MD of Ad-Vance Engineering, said: “This is official recognition for the highly precise nature of work carried out by our team. It also reflects the success of our export drive and growing demand for the bespoke service we provide to top tier manufacturing companies across Great Britain and Ireland.”

“It’s been a great start to 2020 and each of these achievements will only help us further enhance our service delivery and provide a more effective service to our top tier customers.”