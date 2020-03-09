Ad-Vance Engineering triumphs at LCCC Business Awards

Ad-Vance Engineering has been recognised for its success and innovative approach to business by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Ad-Vance won the Innovation Award at the Council’s Business Awards, and also was announced as Runner-Up in the Manufacturing Excellence category.

Ad-Vance was also Runner-Up in the Innovation category in 2016.

Roger Vance, MD of Ad-Vance Engineering, said: “We’re thrilled with our success which officially recognises the innovative work, agility, resilience, and dedication of our entire team.”

“This is a tremendous accolade for the company ad is also great new for our many customers across Great Britain and Ireland.”