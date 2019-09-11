Addex marks 30th anniversary as leading global supplier of blown film equipment

Addex is celebrating its 30th year in the plastics industry, having been at the forefront of the latest advancements in blown film equipment since its founding in August 1989.

The company, co-founded by President Bob Cree, and former President and current Chairman of the Board Rick von Kraus, has steadily grown to its current position as a global manufacturer of blown film equipment.

In 1989 Addex introduced its first hybrid-digital microprocessor-based Internal Bubble Cooling control system, which was fuelled by Cree’s personal interest in building computers.

The Internal Bubble Cooling system went digital in the early 2000s, which was a patented industry first, along with the addition of a quick-changeover feature, high-speed servo valve, and split sensors to deliver the fastest reaction time in the industry, ensuring the tightest possible layflat control.

Today, Addex supplies some of the most sophisticated blown film cooling technologies capable of producing films at the highest possible output and stability, with the lowest possible gauge variation.

President Bob Cree said: “Through direct-to-customer sales and strategic partnerships with leading processors throughout the world, Addex continues to successfully meet the needs of processors in its core market, the blown film packaging industry.”

“Success has been built by our great team, which continues to innovate and lead our company to new heights in terms of quality, performance, and professionalism.”

“We’ve recently focused vertically with blown film cooling as our core business mission, and we work very hard to stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and engineering.”