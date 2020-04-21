Addmaster’s antimicrobial technology helps it score Queen’s Award hat-trick

× Expand Addmaster

A company that champions the use of antimicrobial technology to protect products from bacteria and viruses has completed a hat-trick of Queen’s Award for Enterprise wins.

Addmaster UK, a leading developer of performance-enhancing additives for the plastic, paper, textile, paints and coatings industry, has secured its first win in the ‘Innovation’ category after using its Biomaster-branded antimicrobial technology to improve hygiene and preserve the environment by encouraging safer use of reusable products.

The Stafford-based business says the win is a “perfect 20th birthday present”, along with posting record sales from supplying hundreds of clients including Dulux, Dyson and Marks and Spencer.

'Bag for Life'

The Award also recognises the firm’s contribution to eliminating plastic waste and improving public hygiene by creating a range of reusable plastics, including an antimicrobial coffee cup and its work with global retailers on creating the first antimicrobial ‘bag for life’ attracting specific attention.

Around 30 million bags have now being treated with Addmaster’s Biomaster technology, proven to inhibit the growth of bacteria and reducing the likelihood of contamination from repeated use.

Paul Morris, Addmaster Founder & CEO, commented: "We are extremely honoured to have had our Biomaster antimicrobial technology recognised with another Queens Award for Enterprise.

“This prestigious accolade recognises our commitment to developing innovative solutions that are ahead of the curve and meet real life needs in healthcare, retail and industry.”

He continued: “Our most established technology is Biomaster and this has been joined by Verimaster (additive insertion for authentication and tracing), Scentmaster (fragrance and deodorising technology) and Masterpiece for creating bespoke additives.

“Our Biomaster reusable 'bag for life' and the antimicrobial reusable coffee cups are just two examples out of hundreds of antimicrobial products we have developed. They all demonstrate the important role our technology plays in giving the public additional hygienic protection when reusing plastics and textiles.”

Use in Covid-19 fight

The importance of hygiene is firmly in the public narrative at present, with Covid-19 presenting society with unprecedented times and a new ‘temporary’ way of life for people across the world.

Addmaster has been providing Biomaster protected items such as coatings, screens, nurses scrubs and PPE equipment to support social care and the NHS, including the new Nightingale Hospitals. Its technology is also exported around the globe to help other countries fighting the pandemic.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is announced annually on 21st April, the Queen’s birthday. Winners in the Innovation category have benefited from outstanding commercial success by developing a unique product or service.

Addmaster has previously won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category in 2011 and 2018.