Addmaster adds ASDA to its bags in new deal

Asda has become the latest retail giant to feature antibacterial technology in its ‘Bags for Life.’

Biomaster antibacterial technology is incorporated in the new Asda bag range, helping to reduce opportunities for cross-contamination, while minimising the spread of potential dangerous bacteria, including Campylobacter.

Available nationwide across 525 stores, the Asda reusable bag collection comprises three new designs in varying sizes, as well as a cool bag, each featuring a Biomaster antibacterial lining.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Our newly-designed range of reusable bags provides improved customer appeal and ease of packing and carrying, while featuring the new antibacterial lining to meet the needs of our shoppers.”

“Reusable bags have become a convenient and useful accessory for carrying just about anything. Versatilely has benefits but it could also result in the bags being a haven for bacteria, fungi or moulds to grow and in worse cases have a detrimental effect on an individual’s health,” said Paul Morris, Addmaster CEO.

“The Biomaster protected bags will provide Asda customers with added peace of mind and reduce the spread, growth or even cross-contamination of any unwanted bacteria.”

Asda is the third UK supermarket to incorporate Biomaster protected Bags for Life.