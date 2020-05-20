Addmaster announces biggest ever pan-European plastics alliance

Addmaster (UK) has announced the company is expanding its partnership with the Ravago Group to include RESINEX, Europe’s biggest supplier of raw materials to the plastics industry.

The company says in addition to existing European distribution centres, our alliance with RESINEX will open new markets in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia.

Addmaster already partners the Ravago Group-owned plastic distributors Ultrapolymers based in Warrington.

The company believes the latest addition to its customer portfolio is testimony to the growing interest in Biomaster antimicrobial technology since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addmaster Managing Director Sandrine Garnier said: "Demand for antimicrobial products has been growing steadily but has risen exponentially in the last few weeks, so it is with great pleasure that we welcome this collaboration with RESINEX.”

“It will give us even more reach for our business throughout Europe thanks to the local support and expertise of the continent's leading supplier of polymers.”

RESINEX is a member of the Belgian-owned Ravago Group, specialising in the supply of raw materials to plastic moulders and converters around the world and currently Europe’s largest provider.

Since 1986, RESINEX has also been the premier supplier of plastics and rubber materials for the injection moulding, extrusion, compounding and rotational moulding industries in the UK providing the full range of commodity and engineering thermoplastics.