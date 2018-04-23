Addmaster wins second Queen's Award for Enterprise

Addmaster, based in Stafford, has won its second Queen's Award for Enterprise.

Paul Morris, Addmaster Founder and CEO, said: "We are delighted to win the Queens Award for International Trade for the second time.

“Having just completed another record financial year with exports again growing strongly, it is a testament to the staff and all their efforts that we have been recognised again.”

Addmaster receives second Queen's Award for Enterprise.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is awarded to businesses for outstanding achievement and announced annually on 21st April, the Queen’s birthday.

Winners in the international trade category have benefited from strong international growth in overseas earnings and commercial success within their sector.

Addmaster makes its products,featuring Biomaster antimicrobial technology, Scentmaster fragrance technology and Verimaster security technology, in the UK.

Winners of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are invited to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in July and are entitled to use the award’s kitemark for five years.