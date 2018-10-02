Addmaster celebrates Queen's Award for the second time

Paul Morris, Addmaster Founder and CEO was the recipient of a second Queens Award for Enterprise at the company's HQ in Stafford.

This was Addmaster's second Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade following a similar award in 2011.

The award was presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire Mr. Ian Dudson, at a presentation attended by company employees, family, industry peers and partners.

The event coincided with the unveiling of the company's new office makeover, with guests given the opportunity to meet the Addmaster team and learn more about how the business operates daily.

× Expand Addmaster

Mr. Dudson said: “Not many companies have the distinction of being multiple winners and for Addmaster to have won the same award twice is very unusual. I would like to congratulate you on a very exceptional performance that you are clearly delivering.”

"Over the past eighteen years our business has grown through carefully planned steps and never got ahead of itself. We are a very lean business and we always punched above our weight in whatever we do,” explained Morris.

“Addmaster is unique blend of very talented people who all work tremendously hard. We believe in each other and above all we are honest with each other with lots of great ideas, enthusiasm and a little sprinkle of luck along the way.”