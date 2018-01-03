Addmaster celebrates record year of sales with three new recruits

Addtives supplier Addmaster has reported a year of great success after record sales and three recruits joining its staff.

Alice Pattinson, a graduate of Biology with Educational Studies at Keele University, joined Addmaster’s technical sales team; Natasha Pemberton and Claire Brain join its customer service department.

Paul Morris, CEO of Addmaster, said: “We are going through a fantastic period of growth and expanding the team with quality additions is key to our success.

“We have achieved consistent growth year on year and so it’s important we continue to invest in our team to support, not only for Addmaster, but also to provide the tailored support to our clients which sets us apart in the marketplace.

“All three of our new recruits have excellent backgrounds and are hugely excited about the opportunities they have and the potential growth of the business.

We are always looking to introduce Addmaster to a growing network of partners and further establish our products as market leaders in their fields. The increase in size of the team will enable us to maintain that process.”