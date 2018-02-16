Addmaster extends global reach with Chinese website

Addmaster UK has extended its global reach with the launch of a Chinese language website just in time to celebrate the new Chinese Year of The Dog.

JiaRui International, an advisory firm who specialise in the plastics industry and has expertise in antimicrobial additives will offer local support through the new site.

Products containing antimicrobial additives that are not on the substances lists approved by the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are banned for sale in the EU and USA due to regulations. However, Addmaster say in China manufacturers are often unaware of the regulatory compliance requirements of the additive industry and lack resources to tackle the issues involved.

“More and more international companies are using Chinese manufacturers as part of their global supply chain so it has become increasingly important to have access to reliable local support. Thanks to this new website and partnership with JiaRui, by selecting Biomaster as their preferred choice of antimicrobial additive, manufacturers in China will also now benefit from a simple solution to overcome EU and USA compliance issues,” explained Dr. Sandrine Garnier, Addmaster Sales Director.

“This is a very exciting development for us and we are confident that the new website will strengthen our presence in the region and help up develop new business partnerships.”

Addmaster believe manufacturers in China will benefit from free advice and expertise from the Addmaster technical and marketing teams.

Gary Alecock, JiaRui CEO, added: “The Chinese market has rapidly become one of the most exciting, fastest growing and largest in the world and therefore offers enormous rewards. Our mission is to ensure that Addmaster’s trading partners are successful by providing, cost effective, local support and advice and eliminating the uncertainty arising from cultural business differences and ‘lost in translation’ communication issues.”

The Biomaster protected logo will endorse additive quality and effectiveness, offering immediate brand recognition in European and American markets.