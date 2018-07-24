Addmaster presented with another international trade award

Addmaster was presented with the International Trade Award by Staffordshire Chamber of Trade.

More than 400 guests gathered for the evening, sponsored by the Department for International Trade at the County Showground, Stafford.

The event showcased the contributions both businesses and individuals have made towards local and national businesses based in Staffordshire.

× Expand Addmaster (from left) Addmaster's Lesley Taylor, Dr. Sandrine Garnier and Natasha Pemberton.

Addmaster sales reached a record high for the financial year with both domestic and export markets expanding rapidly and earlier this year Addmaster won a Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in the International Trade category.

Paul Morris CEO and Founder of Addmaster said: "I am delighted that Addmaster won this years award, particularly as the support we get from the services at the Chamber of Commerce is key to our success. I would advise anyone wanting to increase their exports to speak to them and the Department of International Trade."

Sara Williams, Chief Executive at Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, added: “This year we have seen a number of exceptional entries for this year’s awards, which made judging across the board very difficult. More than other years this has showcased the innovation, spirit, creativity and ingenuity which should be applauded and supported across the whole of the county.”