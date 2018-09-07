Addmaster rounds off hat-trick of awards

Addmaster has won its third international trade award of the year.

The company has now been recognised for outstanding international sales performance with a prestigious Board of Trade Award.

The award was presented to Addmaster Founder and CEO Paul Morris at the Aston Martin Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry by International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP.

Addmaster was selected by civil servants from the Department for International Trade.

To be nominated, businesses need to have demonstrated they are creating jobs and investment in the UK or making a significant contribution to security and stability in the UK through trade and investment.

The judging panel was particularly impressed with how Paul Morris used his experience to champion the benefits of International Trade in the Midlands.

Paul is also a member of the Midlands Engine Export Champions Programme set up to inspire companies to export and support existing exporters looking to expand into new markets.

Earlier this year Addmaster also won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade and the Staffordshire Chambers Business Award for International Trade.

Paul Morris says: “Export is key driver to our success and something we are very passionate about at Addmaster. We are immensely proud to have been recognised for our achievements with such a prestigious award and would like to thank the Department of International Trade and the Board of Trade Awards.”