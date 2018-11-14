Addmaster stars in the Department of International Trade films

Addmaster is taking a role in a series of films created by the Department of International Trade to help boost British exports.

The DIT offers support and advice for businesses on how to start exporting or increase the amount of goods and services we sell overseas.

Founder and CEO Paul Morris was invited by the DIT to share his experience of selling abroad to help others do the same.

The company has been chosen following its recent successes, including a record-breaking financial year, followed by three international trade awards.

In one of a series of new videos called Exporting is Great, Morris and Sales Director Dr. Sandrine Garnier explain how new technology is making it easier for UK companies to become global players, and how ‘made in Britain’ is regarded worldwide as a badge of quality and trust.

Morris is also a member of The Midlands Engine Strategy group, a think-tank to set out government strategy for making the region a powerful engine for economic growth.

“I am delighted to be taking part in this government campaign to drive Britain’s export drive and also very proud to have been asked,” said Morris.

“What is key to me, is giving people the confidence that exporting is much simpler than they think and a very effective way to grow a business."