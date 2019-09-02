Addmaster to showcase reusable plastics at Packaging Innovations

Addmaster will be exhibiting a range of technically advanced additives for smart packaging at Packaging Innovations, London.

The company says as well as Biomaster antimicrobial technology, the event at Olympia will also show how Scentmaster and Verimaster applied science can give brands a competitive edge.

Scentmaster can be used in a variety of applications to amplify the marketing impact of food and beverage packaging, creating fragrances that remain fresh and stable.

Marketing Manager Karl Shaw says: “In this year's show we will be demonstrating how you can create innovative and environmentally responsible products by making plastics safe for people to re-use, thereby eliminating waste.”

“Antimicrobial technology unlocks great design opportunities. For example, as well as our award-winning antimicrobial ‘bag for life’ which is now widely available to high street shoppers, we are helping produce safe-to-reuse plastic coffee cups, re-usable water bottles and re-usable home delivery packaging."