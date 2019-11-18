Addmaster (UK) attends CIAA for the first time

Addmaster (UK) Ltd. was represented for the first time at China's biggest industry conference for antimicrobial products, by Chenyan Sun, Asia Market Development Manager at Addmaster.

Sun is the latest recruit to the company’s global business development team.

Sun joined delegates in Shanghai at the recent 12th annual CIAA (Chinese Industry Association for Antimicrobial Materials & Produces) conference to discuss the importance of antimicrobial technology in the world's most dynamic market.

At the conference, Chenyan spoke about the problems of BPR and EPA registration for Chinese companies wanting to export to Europe and the USA.

EU and USA regulations forbid the sale of any products containing antimicrobial additives that are not on the substances lists approved by the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Manufacturers in China however are often unaware of the complex regulatory compliance requirement issues and lack resource to tackle the issues involved.

Manufacturers in China will benefit from free advice and expertise from the Addmaster technical and marketing teams and a value-adding solution for a wide range of materials.

Sun has a BA in Marketing and Msc Computing for business and is widely experienced in marketing in the UK, especially in liaising with Chinese customers in the travel and betting industries, and purchasing and shipping UK products to China.

She will be supporting from a technical and commercial point of view Addmaster’s growing activities in Asia.

Dr. Sandrine Garnier, Managing Director, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Chenyan to our team. Her skills will be invaluable to our growing business in China. She will help ensure that our trading partners have the very best support and advice and that there are no problems arising from cultural business differences or communication issues."