AddUp and IPC create dedicated platform for the large-scale deployment of additive manufacturing in tooling and plastics processing

The AddUp Group and Plastics and Composites Manufacturing Technical Centre (IPC) have combined their technical skills and complementary expertise to create ADDILYS, a dedicated platform for upgrading additive manufacturing in the area of tooling.

The goal is to provide manufacturers with global solutions, from advice through to maintenance, including tooling design, demos and manufacture.

This partnership will make it possible to deploy customised and optimised thermal solutions, particularly for plastics processors and on an industrial level, through the use of “conformal cooling”, made possible by high-performance 3D metal printing.

AddUp and IPC engage all the material and human resources needed to ensure the agile and efficient deployment that is required by the market.

This new entity will be headquartered in the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region, near its parents, AddUp and IPC.

Etienne BECHET DE BALAN, IPC President, said: “This unusual partnership between a research centre and a manufacturer, ADDUP, is a real opportunity to harness each organisation’s skills and the R&D advances gained over the last few years to the benefit of sector manufacturers.”