Adidas to produce 11 million pairs of shoes containing recycled plastic in 2019

Adidas has planned to double its production of shoes containing recycled plastic waste, from five million to 11 million pairs of shoes.

In collaboration with environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans, plastic waste is intercepted on beaches before it can reach the oceans.

The upcycled plastic waste is then made into a yarn which becomes a key component of the upper material of Adidas footwear.

Gil Steyaert, Executive Board member at Adidas, said: “Sustainability at Adidas goes far beyond recycled plastic. We also continue to improve our environmental performance during the manufacturing of our products. This includes the use of sustainable materials, the reduction of CO2 emissions and waste prevention.”

“In 2018 alone, we saved more than 40 tonnes of plastic waste in our offices, retail stores, warehouses and distribution centres worldwide and replaced it with more sustainable solutions.”

Adidas recently signed the Climate Protection Charter for the Fashion Industry at the UN Climate Change Conference in Poland, and agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent in 2030.

Adidas is also committed to using only recycled polyester in every product and on every application where a product exists by 2024.