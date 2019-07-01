Adrienne Robins on The Recycling Event: “The story around plastic is an ongoing and evolving one.”

Recycling conferences have traditionally been attended by those directly involved in recycling. But that’s all changing, says Adrienne Robins who is part of the Recycling Event.

The conference aims to look at the big picture, considering innovations coming forward and challenges how these will work at all levels.

Bp&r have an exclusive interview with Adrienne Robins to see what we can expect from the new recycling event.

Q: What can we expect from this year’s ‘The Recycling Event’

By working with a wide range of industry associations from across the full supply and user chain, we’ve been able to put together a conference programme that really reflects current challenges for those involved in recycling.

The time was right for a conference that would involve everyone – from material manufacturers, big brand and retail users right through to the recyclers and local and national government who are charged with upscaling and improving recycling, in whatever guise that might take.

The conference looks at the big picture, considers innovations coming forward and challenges how these will work at all levels. It has also been developed to consider the long term sustainability of different approaches; because what looks good today might not be what we need tomorrow.

Finally, we recognise that recycling is just one aspect of becoming more sustainable and so has to be reviewed in a wider concept.

Q: What will be the highlights of this year’s event?

We have four theatres, each dedicated to a different recycling challenge:

Economic and environmental

Design

Policy

Materials

Delegates can dip in and out of each theatre depending on their requirements.

The presentations I’m most looking forward to are from Ben Thomas of Waitrose, hearing how they have reduced plastic use and what they plan to do next, and also Laure Cucuron from Terracycle on how they are developing new approaches to reduce packaging waste.

I’m also interested to find out how local authorities are changing recycling behaviours and to listen in to the panel discussion on new technologies. Specifically, I’m interested in the development of apps to support both householder and industry improvements. Are these what we’ve been waiting for to make recycling easier?

We also have a team of industry experts led by University of Kent planning a roadmap for recycling industry innovation. They will report back in the afternoon, providing an insight into how the sector could/should develop over the short, medium and long term.

Q: Who should attend?

Recycling conferences have traditionally been attended by those directly involved in recycling. But that’s all changing. Our early delegate list shows the huge appetite for knowledge from retailers and big brands, which is so encouraging.

Quite simply, if your business or organisation produces material that could or should be reused or recycled, then you should be attending.

The recycling sector is evolving and complex. But it cannot be ignored. Everyone needs to understand policy, process, product and technology changes so that they can make educated decisions on the best and most sustainable way forward.

Q: With so much negative coverage of how plastic is disposed of, do you feel plastics can be used to aid the recycling industry?

The story around plastic is an ongoing and evolving one. The initial backlash is starting to abate as people realise that there are so many products that rely on plastic. It really isn’t as simple as getting rid of plastic. The reality is that we need to we need to look at how best to use plastic and develop processes that ensure it gets used again and again, as is possible.

Q: What do you think are the main innovations in plastics recycling this year?

When it comes to packaging, if plastics are the best solution then they should be recyclable. That means going back to the drawing board with some types of receptacles. And this is happening.

But it’s more than that. Consumers also need to understand where and how to recycle effectively, and that might be where a phone app, or bin app could help.

I’m yet to be convinced by compostibles (or even edibles). So, I’ll be listening out for details of those.

I also think it’s essential that we consider carefully the impact of exporting materials. Recycling is a global business, but we have a duty of care to ensure that the material we export is treated effectively. Only then is it sustainable.

Q: How do you think plastics will shape recycling in the future?

There will be more plastics recycled, but fewer different types of plastic.

Increased volumes of specific materials will make it more attractive to those looking to invest in the development of new reprocessing infrastructure.

If this happens, the recycled plastic should become more viable for use in products, a will in time be a standard manufacturing feedstock.