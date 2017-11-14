Advanced Furniture finds new seat in Gwent

Plastic furniture moulder, Advanced Furniture, has bought a 100,000-sq. ft. factory on the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale.

Advanced Furniture has nearly 100 staff and makes classroom chairs. It will now look to hire apprentices, and has plans to develop its existing workforce for succession planning purposes. Tim Price, Managing Director of Advanced Furniture, said: “This is a big and exciting step for the business. We’re now going to be ramping up production and building upon our fantastic workforce to ensure that they are highly trained, highly experienced and ready for the company’s next stage of growth. NatWest’s funding support and emphasis on service excellence has been absolutely vital during the process.”