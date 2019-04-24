Agr International creates new division focused on assisting PET bottle self-manufacturers optimise their production operation

Agr International has established the Agr Process Performance and Optimisation Group to provide manufacturers with a go-to resource to help overcome some of the everyday challenges in producing their own bottles.

The approach of the Process Group is somewhat different to what is traditionally offered by blowmoulder manufacturers.

PET bottles blowing.

The Agr Process group takes a holistic approach towards optimisation that not only focuses on the blowmoulder, but goes beyond to understand issues affecting the efficiency of the entire production line.

Since Agr is not affiliated with any specific brand of blowmoulder, the group can provide whole plant assistance in operations that have different blowmoulder brands in the same facility.

Some of the offering now available through the Group include working directly with a plant’s process engineers and plant floor personnel to help manage challenging light weight applications, develop effective processing recipes and address process variation and quality issues as well as a myriad of downstream process improvement efforts that can lead to improved pack rate.

Robert Cowden, CEO of Agr, said: “Our primary mission is to work with our customers to optimise production efficiency, both in terms of blowmoulding and total line efficiency.”

“Agr’s consulting professionals work directly with plant personnel to optimise blowmoulding and container flow downstream in order to reduce manufacturing costs.”