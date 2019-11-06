Agr International introduces Pilot Vision+ inspection system for PET containers

Agr International has launched Pilot Vision+, its latest and most powerful in-the-blowmoulder vision inspection system.

The system is configured and uniquely positioned to meet the quality management requirements for high-speed PET bottle production, with a special focus on containers with high percentages of rPET.

The Pilot Vision+ system is designed to work in conjunction with today’s high-speed reheat stretch blowmoulding equipment.

As part of Agr’s Process Pilot family of products, it can be used along with the Process Pilot automated blowmoulder management system, and the combination of Pilot Vision+ and Process Pilot provides bottle producers with the ability to not only detect random occurring defects, but also to manage the process to maintain precise material distribution.