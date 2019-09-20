AIMPLAS and General Hospital of Valencia Research Foundation collaborates to use biopolymers to improve patients’ quality of life

The Research Foundation of the General Hospital of Valencia and AIMPLAS have signed an agreement to establish the UROPLAS Joint Research Unit for research in the field of biopolymers for medical application.

The project aims to make progress in the diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of different diseases based on solutions designed to improve patients’ quality of life, such as tissue regeneration and nanomedicine.

UROPLAS’s main research areas include the development of prototypes and healthcare products, as well as tissue regeneration and tissue engineering using 3D printing techniques.

Other research areas include the development of new diagnostic tools through the use of nanoparticles, surgical adhesives, sensors and molecular gates, as well as polymer microspheres for drug delivery, biomarkers for diagnosis and new precision oncological therapies.

“It’s about providing a response based on innovation, disease management in the clinical context, and improving patients’ quality of life while also generating opportunities in terms of innovation for companies in the healthcare industry”, said Amador García, head of the Joint Research Unit at AIMPLAS.

Raquel Gálvez, manager of the FIHGUV, added: “This agreement will enable us to detect opportunities for improving the hospital’s Urology Unit so these research results can be transferred to the diagnosis and treatment of public health issues through the innovations of a technology centre like AIMPLAS.”