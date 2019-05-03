AIMPLAS announces fourth edition of its compounding workshop

AIMPLAS has organised the fourth edition of its compounding workshop, ‘The art of mixing, reinforcing and incorporating additives to plastics’.

On 29 and 30 May 2019, the fourth edition of the compounding workshop will be held at AIMPLAS’ facilities in Valencia, Spain.

Luis Roca, head of the Compounding department of AIMPLAS, will lead the workshop discussing the latest innovations in the field of compounding.

The company says this workshop is aimed mainly at companies who want to strengthen their knowledge in compounding, particularly in techniques such as plastics mixing, reinforcing, additivation and co-rotating twin screw extrusion, putting special interest in ‘screw design’, ‘control process’, ‘Co-TSE description’ and ‘troubleshooting” as well as in practical training.

The workshop has several objectives. Firstly, to identify the essential concepts for optimum mixing in each compound. Secondly, to determine the most appropriate equipment for each process and thirdly, to be able to design a new compounding process and control the most important parameters in the production of a compound in order to optimise production.