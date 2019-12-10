AIMPLAS carries out research on conductive plastic materials for intelligent and sustainable transport

AIMPLAS has set up the FLEXOTRONICA project, which aims to develop flexible electronics and plastic electronics solutions based on lightweight, electrically conductive plastics that can be adapted to complex geometries.

These advances will make it possible to integrate lightweight electromagnetic shielding elements in vehicles to prevent interference, as well as capacitive surfaces that eliminate the need for buttons, screens, LEDs, and circuits.

× Expand AIMPLAS CHARO PASCUAL

All this will contribute to the development of smarter, safer, lighter, and more efficient vehicles that are more environmentally sustainable thanks to the reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.

FLEXTRONICA focuses on the automotive, aeronautics, navigation, and rail industries, given their need for more lightweight solutions that consume less energy and provide greater interaction with users and passengers, as well as improved user safety.

Plastics electronics and flexible electronics are therefore ideal solutions, given their reduced weight and adaptability, meaning electronics of any shape or structure can be integrated into the final product.