AIMPLAS completes PHARMAPACKSAFE project

AIMPLAS, in conjunction with ISS La Fe, MocroBios, and PFP Termopolimers, has successfully completed the PHARMAPACKSAFE project.

Thanks to the project, it is now possible to validate the inertia and stability of two plastic packages for eye drops that have been discarded.

The lack of information about the exact expiry date of the product in the conditions of inertia and stability led hospital pharmacies to tell patients to have an appointment within seven days to get a new formulated drug.

The research conducted in the project has verified that the packaging of three different eye drops, based on tacrolimus, chlorhexidine, and voriconazole in these packages is safe for six, four, and six months respectively, when stored in a fridge.

This will result in cost saving, as it will lower the number of tailored medications to be used as eye drops.