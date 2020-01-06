AIMPLAS creates SafetySenseO2 project to monitor food quality through oxygen sensors

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, has launched the SafetySenseO 2 project to develop a printed oxygen sensor with the capacity to detect the presence of oxygen inside packaging through a colorimetric change that is visible to the human eye.

The use of this technology will make it possible to detect in-line defects in modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) in a non-destructive and economical way, as well as during transportation and storage.

The oxygen sensor will provide the consumer with information about the quality and safety of the food at all times, thus reducing the risk of food poisoning.

This solution will involve a significant improvement in the packaging process with respect to other solutions on the market, since SafetySenseO 2 will be embedded in the structure of the packaging. This new mechanism is expected to achieve greater acceptance by consumers, since it removes the need to include indicator tablets, which are currently used, in the packaging.

Oxygen is one of the main causes of degradation in food, since it contributes to the growth of aerobic microorganisms and the oxidative rancidification of lipids and destroys fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A and E.

Currently, there are commercial solutions in the form of tablets or labels to measure the oxygen levels in packaging, but these are expensive and difficult to manage, understand and embed in packaging.