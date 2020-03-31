AIMPLAS designs mask with replaceable filters to help protect against coronavirus

AIMPLAS is working on a project that aims to manufacture masks with replaceable filters using injection moulding processes to help protect health workers against coronavirus.

AIMPLAS is also working to make its knowledge of materials, its capacity for design, prototyping and manufacture, and its material resources available to the public authorities and health authorities in order to facilitate supply of personal protective equipment.

Given the shortage of protective equipment for healthcare equipment for healthcare, AIMPLAS has donated 5,000 arm sleeves, 100 disposable gowns, 16 masks, 15 Tyvek suits, 15 litres of hand sanitiser, and ten pairs of glasses to health centres in Valencia.

It has also contacted the Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs, and Social Welfare, to offer its stock of gloves.