AIMPLAS, EuPC, and Polymer Comply Europe to host workshop on producing flexible semi-finished products using extrusion technologies

AIMPLAS is organising a training course in collaboration with EuPC and Polymer Comply Europe on the production of flexible semi-finished products using extrusion technologies.

AIMPLAS CHARO PASCUAL

The workshop, which will be held on the 24th September in Brussels, is aimed at company technical staff members interested in strengthening their knowledge of extrusion processes, control processes, and technologies for the production of flexible semi-finished products.

The main objective of the course is to help participants understand the importance of monitoring parameters in extrusion processes and learn about specific parameters and troubleshooting techniques inherent to blown film extrusion, cast film extrusion, and co-extrusion.