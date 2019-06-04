AIMPLAS helps develop new insecticidal and repellent coatings aims to prevent the spread of pests in freight transport

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is currently participating in a project consortium which aims to develop a coating with insecticidal and repellent properties against flies and mosquitos for cardboard containers to control the spread of vectors in freight transport.

The BIO-VECTORS project aims to help develop a functional coating with insecticidal and repellent properties against flies and mosquitos for cardboard containers and packaging suitable for food contact.

According to the United Nations, global freight transport activity is expected to increase by up to 4.3 percent by 2050. The company says for this reason, control of vectors (disease-carrying organisms) at entry points is important to ensure invasive species do not settle in the local environment and to prevent local vector species spreading to other countries by land, air and maritime transport.

This issue is specifically connected to freight transport of horticultural products and ornamental plants as these products may carry eggs, larvae and adult insects that can spread through international freight transport.

AIMPLAS adds, packaged goods must be stored in enclosed spaces, rather than open spaces that encourage the spread of pests.

The BIO-VECTORS project has been launched by Laurentia, Pectro-FlexoColor, Smurfit Kappa and AIMPLAS to stop the spread of vectors in freight transport.

The project is part of the R&D national call Collaboration-Challenges and is funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities.