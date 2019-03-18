AIMPLAS is developing coatings to purify the air in indoor environment

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is currently developing coatings to purify the air in indoor environments in a new project.

These coatings aim to be applied in floors, furniture, decorative paint, composites and ceramics based on porous organometallic compounds (MOFs) that allow photodegrading formaldehyde.

These studies are framed within the AMBICOAT project, funded by The Ministry of Science and Innovation and Universities within the Retos Colaboración 2017 call.

AMBICOAT is coordinated by AIMPLAS and is composed of five more partners.

Universitat de València (Institute of Molecular Science and Porous Materials for Advanced Applications S.L.) will synthesise organometallic compounds, MOFs and will start a new company to provide the industrial partners with MOFs.

AIMPLAS will develop the scattering method in liquid resins, together with OMAR COATINGS and PECTRO, which will formulate the different coatings for different applications.

AIMPLAS and the Instituto de Tecnología Cerámica (ITC) will apply the coatings and KERABEN will validate the developments in real demonstrators, in which ITC will measure the formaldehyde degradation of the photocatalytic coatings designed in the project.