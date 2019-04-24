AIMPLAS joins Foam2Foam collaboration group

AIMPLAS is now participating in the Foam2Foam Project, which is developing a new chemical recycling process for waste such as foams from furniture and vehicles, packaging, construction insulation, sports shoes and electronics.

The objective is to scale up the process to obtain raw materials through catalytic glycolysis so that the exploitation of non-renewable sources can be avoided.

PU has a huge number of different applications, but that fact that it does not have a simple logistic due to its different origins and because it is usually mixed with other materials means in most cases it ends up in landfill.

The Foam2Foam project, within the framework of the I+D Retos Calaboracion national call and funded by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, aims to apply chemical recycling to waste, decomposing the material by using heat, chemicals or catalysers through catalytic glycolysis, which makes it possible to obtain new raw materials called green polyols.

Thanks to this, raw materials from non-renewable sources are not used to manufacture new products.

In attempt to scale up the process and analyse its efficiency, a consortium led by Titan Recycling Solution has been created, which also involves Arcesso Dynamics, AMB Electronica de Brescia, as well as AIMPLAS.