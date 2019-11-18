AIMPLAS joins MULTICIDE project to help fight against hospital infections

AIMPLAS has joined the MULTICIDE project, which aims to develop an innovative proposal to obtain multifunctional biocide compounds with increased effectiveness against bacteria, fungi and viruses.

The project will study the effectiveness of disinfecting agents, immediate-action biocidal polymers, and nanostructured materials that allow for gradual, controlled release of encapsulated disinfecting molecules.

The project is led by Betelgeux-Christeyns, which plans to launch the final product on the market.

Other companies participating include researchers for the Chemistry Technology Institute, the Materials Technology Institute, and the La Fe Research Institute.