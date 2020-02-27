AIMPLAS launches LIFE CIRC-ELV to recycle plastics from end-of-life vehicles

AIMPLAS has launched its LIFE CIRC-ELV project, with the aim of creating a new technically and economically viable network in Europe where centres can separate vehicle parts such as fuel tanks and bumpers made of high-interest materials such as PE and PP.

One of the goals of the project is to obtain 12 tonnes of recycled plastic from every thousand vehicles, which by implementing the process and using recycled plastic, the carbon footprint is expected to be reduced by 75 per cent.

In addition to coordinating the project, AIMPLAS is developing the pre-treatment method for separated plastics so they can be passed on to the compounder.

AIMPLAS will also be in change of performing environmental impact analysis throughout the life cycle.