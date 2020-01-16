AIMPLAS takes part in project to help replace metal railway parts with lighter composite materials

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, successfully participated in the recently completed European MAT4RAIL project, which involved developing new materials and components to design the railway of the future.

The aims of the project included reducing the weight of railway vehicles by replacing metal structural components with lighter ones made of composite materials and increasing vehicle capacity and passenger comfort through the use of smart modular interior design. The project began in 2017 and was coordinated by CIDETEC.

AIMPLAS’ role was to develop new hybrid resin formulations with improved resistance to flame propagation to be applied in fibre-reinforced polymers.

As the results have been promising the new formulations are expected to be of use in other sectors such as construction, the automotive industry and aeronautics.

Properties of these new materials were evaluated in structural parts in order to replace metal components. To this end, collaborative work was done to improve specific regulations on calculating fatigue requirements for trams.

The work involved participating in processes to standardise the design and calculation of trams by means of sensor monitoring. Joins between dissimilar materials (composites and metals) were evaluated with the aim of improving them.

Additionally, the project involved modifying the design of cabins and seats to create the cabin of the future by incorporating new technologies and communication systems. The goal was to increase safety, detect the presence of extraneous objects on the tracks and improve vehicle intercommunication.

The MAT4RAIL project was funded by the Shift2Rail Joint Undertaking (S2R JU), a public-private partnership in the rail sector established under the European Union Research and Innovation programme Horizon 2020, grant agreement number 777595.