Airlite Plastics expands capacity with Davis-Standard sheet line

Airlite Plastics Company has expanded production capabilities at its plant in Pennsylvania with a semi-custom Davis-Standard sheet line.

The new line supports Airlite’s thin-gauge sheet production for products of various thicknesses and textures.

This includes proprietary Orthoform sheet used in fabricating orthotics and prosthetics. The primary markets supported by the company’s Pennsylvania Division.

Davis-Standard engineered the line for strict repeatability, gauge control, product consistency, and low scrap, which are essential to Airlite’s highly controlled processes.

Tony Alfieri, Vice President and General Manager of the Pennsylvania Division, said: “Davis-Standard’s equipment has performed really well for us and that is part of the reason we are a return customer. The thing that influenced us the most is the service from Davis-Standard’s team.”

“From the initial quote request through the manufacturing process and start-up, to aftersale service and support, we always get a great response.”

“The new line is being used for our Orthoform products and some other customised work we do in thermoforming, die-cutting, printing, and lamination applications.”

Steve DeAngelis, Vice President of Sheet, Fibre, Foam, and Reprocessing at Davis-Standard, said: “This line is a great example of how Davis-Standard is equipped to support customers who serbe the medical industry.”

“Since we are a single-source supplier, we have more control over every component, which is essential for ensuring customers like Airlite can depend on their investment. We are grateful for their business and wish them much success as they continue to grow their business.”