AKRO-PLASTIC celebrates 30 years of growth

The production site of AKRO-PLASTIC opened in 2002.

AKRO-PLASTICS, a division of the Feddersen Group, is celebrating 30 years and continued growth in July 2018.

The company, established in 1988 as AF-COLOR, has transformed from a small producer of masterbatch to one of the largest employers in the Ahrweiler area,a district in the north of Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

Starting with 12 people and one extruder at its original manufacturing site, the company’s subsequent growth and expansion into the production of engineering thermoplastics saw the construction of an additional building nearby in 2002.

The warehouse, laboratory and administration facilities were expanded in 2010 and a second production hall opened at the same location in 2012. The company has also expanded into overseas production, with sites in China and Brazil.

In 2014, bioplastics were added to its portfolio, and the BIO-FED branch was established in Cologne.

The company now has a yearly worldwide production capacity of more than 180,000 tonnes.