AkzoNobel announces several UK finalists in 2018 Imagine Chemistry competition

AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals has announced 20 finalists for its Imagine Chemistry challenge 2018, with a strong showing from the UK.

Launched to help solve real-life chemistry-related challenges and uncover sustainable business opportunities, Imagine Chemistry’s 2018 edition has generated more than 150 innovative ideas from startups, scale-ups and scientists.

The finalists include Edinburgh Napier University, University of Nottingham and Arvia Technology UK.

UK company, Green Lizard Technologies, is also a finalist in the zero footprint surfactant platforms category and MicroSpray Technologies UK has qualified for the sustainable liquid-to-powder technologies category.

In June, the finalists will participate in a three-day event at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, where they will be supported by RD&I and business development experts to further develop their business ideas and concepts.

“This is the second year of Imagine Chemistry, and if anything, we had upped the challenge for potential partners, putting forward harder-to-solve problems,” said Peter Nieuwenhuizen, Chief Technology Officer at AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals.

“The number and quality of ideas again surpassed our expectations and we have a list of finalists that we believe hold great potential to address customer needs and contribute to a sustainable future.”

Nieuwenhuizen adds, as part of AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals’ innovation strategy the company believes that effective R&D aiming for breakthrough solutions requires collaboration across the value chain.