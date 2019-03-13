AkzoNobel opens ground-breaking R&D innovation campus in the UK

AkzoNobel has opened a new lab complex which can test new products in conditions that mimic the world's most extreme environments

Located in Felling, UK, the £10.8 million R&D innovation campus will focus on continuing to deliver cutting-edge innovations and products for the marine and oil and gas industries.

One of the key features of the campus is a new application and testing laboratory. It will be used to test new products in extreme conditions such as temperature resistance, fire and high pressure.

The facilities will also enable scientists to expose products to chemicals and corrosion.

The company says a comprehensive sustainability plan was at the heart of the design.Features include solar wall cladding, a sustainable urban drainage system, grey water recycling, photovoltaic panels, air compressor heat recovery, and a sedum "green roof".

× Expand AkzoNobel

The new facility in Felling is located around 25 miles away from AkzoNobel's £85.6 million paint manufacturing plant in Ashington, which opened in 2017.

"Driving investment into all parts of the UK is one of my international economic department's most important tasks. In recent weeks, we have seen the UK's top international investors reaffirm their commitment to our economy. We have bucked the global trend with foreign direct investment into the UK growing by 20 per cent, while declining by 40 per cent in developed economies as a whole," said Dr Liam Fox MP, International Trade Secretary.

"AkzoNobel's investment in its Felling site is yet another vote of confidence in the fundamentals of our economy, which will create high skilled jobs for local people."