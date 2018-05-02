AkzoNobel secures recommended supplier agreement with Mercedes-Benz China

AkzoNobel has secured the recommended supplier agreement of automotive refinishes for Mercedes-Benz China.

Following extensive analysis and tests on AkzoNobel’s products and business processes, the agreement certifies the company to be a supplier of vehicle refinishes to more than 50 auto companies in China over the last 20 years.

“Becoming the recommended supplier of automotive refinishes for Mercedes-Benz China shows great recognition for our products, colour expertise, digital tools and services,” said Keith Malik, Key Account Director for AkzoNobel’s Vehicle Refinish and Automotive business.

“China’s automotive aftermarket is flourishing, and both auto repair shops and car owners are expecting faster and better services at more competitive prices. Partnering with Mercedes-Benz will enable us to set higher standards for aftermarket automotive services and provide the best service experience.”

In 2014, the company entered into a framework agreement with Daimler AG for automotive refinishes, which involved becoming one of the certified suppliers of its global dealers and bodyshops, covering the passenger and commercial vehicles of Mercedes-Benz, as well as its Smart brand.