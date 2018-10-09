AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals relaunched as Nouryon

AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals is being relaunched as Nouryon to increase its potential as an independent company.

The move follows the recent acquisition of the business by The Carlyle Group and marks the company’s transition to becoming an independent, global specialty chemicals leader.

× Expand Nouryon

The company says Nouryon’s new company purpose, ‘Your partner in essential chemistry for a sustainable future’, reflects this pride as well as the focus going forward.

The company’s success has been built on strong partnerships and it believes that collaboration is key to future success.

Nouryon will be working closely with customers and other partners to innovate, make strategic investments, and develop essential, sustainable solutions that meet customer needs and fuel shared growth.

Charles W. Shaver, new CEO, said: “Launching our new company is a significant milestone to add to our proud history and we are all looking forward to this exciting new chapter.We are ready to leverage our experience, global presence, and strong company culture to unleash our full potential as an independent company.”

“When we started developing our new name and brand we asked our employees what mattered most to them,” explained Vivi Hollertt, Chief Communications Officer at Nouryon.

“Our employees are especially proud of our heritage, as well our track record of growing through partnerships, innovation, sustainability, and contributing to society. We combined all of this to create a brand identity for Nouryon which is true to who we are and helps us stand out from our competitors.”