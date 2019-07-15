Alan Turing to be the face of new £50 note

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has announced that Alan Turing will appear on the new £50 polymer note.

Turing was chosen following the Bank’s character selection process including advice from scientific experts.

In 2018, the Banknote Character Advisory Committee chose to celebrate the field of science on the £50 note and this was followed by a six-week public nomination period.

The Bank received a total of 227,299 nominations, covering 989 eligible characters, with the Committee decided on a shortlist of 12 options, which were put to the Governor to make the final decision.

Carney said: “Alan Turing was an outstanding mathematician whose work has had an enormous impact on how we live today. As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as war hero, Alan Turing’s contributions were far ranging and path breaking. Turing is a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand.”